Friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were released but will not be able to leave the country: how the case continues

Jac Rhys Hopkins and Josey McNamara arrived in the country in the company of two successful and famous women, the actresses Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne. Nothing was known about them until Saturday night, early Sunday morning, when they beat the photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera. This Monday they gave a statement at the South Flagrancia Unit of the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office, where the assistant prosecutor Catalina Neme intervened.

British citizens were charged with intentional serious injuries. Both were released with a restrictive measure prohibiting them from leaving the country without judicial authorization for the duration of the process, and in order to ensure the measure, their passports were withheld. In addition, a real bond was issued for the sum of 200,000 pesos each.

The images taken from McNamara and Hopkins after the arrest of the two British citizens

Although at first it was believed that they were two bodyguards, hours later it was learned that the men who accompanied Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne on their visit to Argentina and who are accused of assaulting the photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera, were producers and workers of the film industry, as well as friends of the actresses.

After spending two nights detained at Community Police Station 4, Jac Rhys Hopkins and Josey McNamara were transferred today to the South Flagrancia Unit of the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office, where they gave a statement.

According to the photographer “Peter” Orquera, these men chased him and beat him, causing an open fracture in one of his elbows and a bleeding wound on his scalp. All this happened on Sunday morning, in the vicinity of the Patagonia Sur restaurant, owned by the prestigious chef Francis Mallmann and located in the tourist heart of the La Boca neighborhood.

The rest days that the Australian actress Margot Robbie and the English model and actress Cara Delevingne planned to take in Argentina are not happening as planned. After having dinner at the Patagonia Sur restaurant, they were intercepted by Orquera, whom the friends who accompanied them ended up hitting to prevent them from being photographed. The man had to be treated by the SAME and was later transferred to the Argerich hospital, where he is waiting to be operated on. As a result of this fact, the paparazzi’s lawyer, Matías Morla, asked the Justice that they testify as “accused” and not as witnesses, since he considers that what happened is partly his responsibility.

According to Orquera’s version, he was covering the presence of Robbie and Delevingne in Argentina at dawn on Sunday and when they realized that they were being photographed, they told their companions to stop him. “After taking some photos I suffered tremendous aggression from the security people, or the idiots, because I don’t know what the link they have with them is.”, the photographer told LA NACION at first, although it was later learned that the companions of Robbie and Delevingne were prominent members of the film industry.

It is precisely because of this apparent request from them that the legal team of Matías Morla, who represents Orquera, considers that what happened, in part, is the responsibility of Hollywood figures. Hopkins and McNamara were assigned a defense attorney, Marcos Gabriel Salt, who requested the release of their clients, which became effective this Monday afternoon.