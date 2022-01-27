Friends: Phoebe’s best songs collected in a Netflix video

Here are Phoebe’s best songs, collected in a Netflix video that pays homage to the character from Friends.

Phoebe is one of the most loved characters of Friends, And Netflix he wanted to pay tribute to her by offering a video on YouTube in which the best songs of the character played by Lisa Kudrow are collected.

Below you can find the video in which the best songs of Phoebe in Friends are collected.

Last year a special aired with the stars of the hugely popular sitcom, and among other things we also saw Lisa Kudrow performing alongside Lady Gaga.

In the Friends special we saw Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) return to the original set of the series, the legendary Stage 24 in Burbank, to revive the glories of the saga together with extraordinary guests. Among them, in strict alphabetical order, were David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. All directed by Ben Winston.

Recall that Friends ran for nine seasons from 1994 to 2004.

