Friends: Remembered actor of the hit NBC sitcom dies

May 07, 2022 5:30 p.m.

friends It ended nearly two decades ago. The hit sitcom that ran for 10 seasons on the broadcast network. NBCcontinues to be one of the most famous and remembered programs on television, like each of the actors who made life in the series that premiered in 1994 and ended in May 2004.

Remembered recurring actor of Friends, dies at 67

Less than a year ago, when news broke about the death of American actor James michael tyler, famous for having played Gunther on Friends. Now, on April 29, the sitcom loses yet another beloved cast member, who in a recurring role played Mr. Treeger. the remembered star mike hagertydied at the age of 67.

On Friends, Mike Hagerty played the building’s janitor in a total of five episodes spanning seasons 2, 4, and 8 between 1995 and 2001. His arc is well-remembered, as fans saw him interacting with Monica (Courtney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (matthew perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

The news about Hagerty’s death was released this weekend by his co-star of the series Somebody Somewhere from HBO, Bridget Everettwho through a statement stated with great sadness that Michael G. Hagerty was a beloved character actor, who always felt love for his hometown of Chicago, and for his family, which was a fundamental pillar during his years of life.

Mike Hagerty played the remembered Mr. Treeger in five episodes of NBC’s Friends

In addition to his Friends roles, Mike Hagerty is also credited for his turn on the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeldwhere he played Rudy, the owner of a thrift store in downtown New York City, in season 5 episodes titled “The Raincoats I and II” in 1994. In 2013, he became a part of from the cast of police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine like Captain McGinley. And in 2022, he joined Everett in his hit comedy Somebody Somewhere as patriarch Ed Miller.

His career began in the mid-1980s playing small roles in film productions such as Doctor Detroit, Brewster’s Millions, Nothing in Common, One More Saturday Night, Overboard Y RedHeat. At the beginning of the following decade, she continued in show business in films such as dick tracy, VI Warshawski Y Wayne’s Worldthe latter being his first film with Mike Myers.