Jennifer Aniston, 52, is the queen of the fair play. Asked by a reporter for Access Hollywood he asked her, during a meeting with the co-stars of Friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who was his favorite actor among those who had appeared by surprise in the series, she had no doubts. And has put away Brad Pitt.

Friends reunion: Jennifer Aniston talks about Brad Pitt

Yes, her ex-husband. What he betrayed her with Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt appeared in an episode of Friends – series which just airs today reunion – in 2001.

Alone a year earlier, on July 29, 2000, the two had married during a sumptuous ceremony in Malibu. “The moment I will not forget is when Mr. Pitt was our guest. It was wonderful, indeed fantastic! », Aniston said.

The truth about marriage revealed to Oprah

Last July Jennifer Aniston, guest by Oprah Winfrey, in fact, he wanted to spill the beans on the period in which Mrs. Pitt was, which lasted from 2000 to 2005. Smiles, hugs, interviews in which she defined herself at the height of happiness represented only theappearance from a relationship that “was certainly not a fairy tale”, as he explained.

Not exactly a perfect wedding

The star’s words leave no room for imagination. “Any thought that Brad and I were a ‘Golden Couple’ is very far from the reality of our marriage»He explains bluntly. The actress explained that it is normal that this is the case, because behind their characters there are some people, equal to all the others.

“You are a human being who is having a human experience e there is nothing different except that you are shown to the world as a public figure“, has explained. So “your private life, your feelings, your heart, your success, your pain, your everything they are the same as everyone else“.

Despite a not-so-idyllic marriage, Jen still chose her Brad after so many years. Don’t feel bad about it Tom Selleck, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, other guests of the famous TV series. Pitt is still a favorite in his heart.

