FRIENDS reunion! Tonight on TV, here’s how and where to see it!

The Reunion of the protagonists of Friends will finally be broadcast also in Italy and will be accessible to anyone.

The American show, a worldwide success in the 90s, will return to our screens to meet its protagonists.

Directed by executive producer Ben Winston, the special is produced by Warner Bros. Executive producers include the show’s historical faces: Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

For the few, indeed we believe very few who do not know Friends, we are talking about an American sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, broadcast on the American television network NBC from 22 September 1994 to 6 May 2004; a total of ten seasons were made. The series revolves around a group of six friends in Manhattan, made up of girls Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay, and boys Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani. The series was produced by Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

When to see the Friends Convention?

The meeting will take place tonight, January 5, 2022, on Tv8 at 21:30. For those who want to make a “reminder” of the events of Friends, you can find all the complete seasons on Netflix. Conversely, those who don’t have time to watch TV today can also find the Sky and Now reunion. In fact, it aired on Sky in 2021; in the USA it is on the HBO Max platform.

What happens in the episode?

Episode The Reunion brings together the heroes of Friends 15 years after the end of the series. They will be: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The actors thanks to the series have achieved enormous success, some, like Jennifer Aniston, have become real Hollywood stars.

Now, to pay tribute to the series, they will not only take part in a special, but will also become executive producers.

The setting will be Stage 24 at Warner Studios in Burban, where they will be able to recall the most important moments of the set and tell spectators the unreleased “gags”, as happened with the Harry Potter Reunion, which aired just a few days ago.

Did Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer really fall in love?

Schwimmer confessed between laughter and embarrassment:

During the first season of Friends I had a huge crush on Jen and the feelings were reciprocated.

And Jennifer Aniston confessed:

“We redirected our attraction to Rachel and Ross.”

A rumor that in fact was already circulating at the time of filming, but at the time no social media. Who knows how they could hide it today. In short, Friends reunion is a product suitable for all lovers of the genre and 90s nostalgia.

We are no longer in the skin !!!