Friends say they tried to contact their parents

The young women who accompanied Debanhi Escobar to a party in a country house in Escobedo, in the state of Nuevo León, in northern Mexico, assured that they tried to locate the parents of the young woman during the early morning in which she disappeared, but they did not obtain response.

In an interview with a local television station, Sarahí and Ivonne disqualified the versions that suggest that they planned a death or tried to play a prank on Debanhi, and indicated that they insisted on Debanhi’s father to pick her up, after the taxi driver told them that she had gotten out of the car.

Sarahí, who claimed to have known Debanhi longer, said that she tried to contact the father, Mario Escobar, whose number she had because on some previous occasion he had picked up Debanhi.

However, he assured that he had no answer until 8:30 am on Saturday, when the father asked about Debanhi and assured that he would go looking for her in the area where Sarahí and Ivonne had seen her for the last time.

According to his version, Debanhi’s mother was on the lookout for the phone and the young woman’s arrival at her home, however, Escobar no longer answered his cell phone and downloaded it, so he could answer it until morning.

“The threats I receive, I am afraid, I am afraid to go out, I cannot leave my house because I am afraid,” Sarahí said. “Even fake conversations come out… all those people who are made up that we join together, we ally ourselves to… it really is a lie.”

The young women also dismissed the accusations made to the application driver who was transferring Debanhi about alleged sexual harassment, since they consider that the father misunderstood the movement made by the worker.