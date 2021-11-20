Friends, the 2021 advent calendar is coming

Comes to bookstores and online Friends: The official Advent calendar, a unique calendar that will make all fans of the series and beyond go crazy.

Arrives in bookstores and online Friends: The official Advent calendar, a unique calendar that will make all fans of the series and beyond go crazy.

The most popular holidays are getting closer and closer and this year they will be even more surprising thanks to a special “countdown” that will enrich the month of December, until Christmas day. Comes in bookstores and online Friends: The official Advent calendar (Panini Comics), a unique calendar that will drive all fans of the series crazy, one of the most followed, loved and talked about comedies of the last decades.

Twenty-five boxes with over forty surprises for a countdown full of gadgets dedicated to the legendary sit-com that has entered the history of TV. Adhesive and greeting cards, pins, tree decorations, recipes and much more, to experience the holidays with Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Santa Claus and – above all – the Christmas Armadillo. The show is back in the limelight in recent months, after a series of forced postponements, thanks to Friends: The Reunion, finally arrived on HBO Max (in Italy on Sky). The special immediately attracted the interest of all the fans of the American sitcom, who thus had the opportunity to see the stars of the show together again, namely Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.