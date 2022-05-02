Friends: The actor we never suspected refused to play his role in this comedy

Friends became an iconic reference on world television, the comedy with 10 seasons under its belt, catapulted the careers of its protagonists and each of them was able to grow and consolidate their success, although there was a moment when it was almost not like that for one of his interpreters.



May 02, 2022 3:01 p.m.

The six friends who were sharing their life experiences in front of the NBC screen for over 10 years, they were able to enjoy the personalities of their roles and almost always the script that they had to interpret was to their complete liking. We say almost, because there was one character in particular who refused to develop a story within friendsLet’s see who it is.

Originally, actor Matt LeBlanc refused to play Joey.

Within Friends, we were always able to locate characters with whom the audience could identify, favorite personalities, legendary phrases, emblematic scenes and ideal couples, who during the decade that this comedy was on the air, delighted its fans. However, behind the scenes, for their artists it wasn’t always pink some scenes or plots proposed in the story.

One of the characters that has been cataloged as the favorite of the 6, was the role of Joey Tribbianiplayed by actor Matt LeBlancwho for the nineties was not at his best as an artist, so embodying this Italian-American was the best thing that could have happened in his life because he received up to 1 million dollars per episode. Always aware of women, seductive, not very intelligent, but noble and a lover of food, Joey even went on to star in the only spin-off of the series and became a beloved part of popular culture thanks to Friends.

Playing Joey made for a collection of happy memories for LeBlanc, but there were parts of making Friends that she didn’t enjoy as much. In particular, there was one story that he didn’t want to do because he claimed that she didn’t feel authentic to his character. Joey was the only one of the six main friends who didn’t end up with a partner at the end of the show, and throughout the plot, the producers thought that hooking him up with a co-star was the solution. It was when they chose Rachel GreenJennifer Aniston to play his romantic partner in the series, which was not to LeBlanc’s liking.

In Friends this sentimental union of Joey and Rachel could have been expensive

The show’s writers got away with including this relationship in the plot of Friends and LeBlanc had to film it. It was all very confusing, for the actors and for the public that did not see this union with good eyes. Supposedly, Joey had a crush on Rachel, but she didn’t feel the same way at first and later Rachel developed feelings for Joey. They tried it for a few episodes and it felt weird for both of them. In fact and according to the executive producer of Friends, Kevin S. Bright, LeBlanc was “very strongly against” Joey and Rachel being romantically involved and threatened not to do her part, as LeBlanc felt that taking Ross’ girlfriend away did not align with Joey’s character. Eventually, they are just friends again.

In Friends, we all know that there are two central relationships, and one gets even more attention than the other. They are Ross (David Schwimmer) Y Rachel, Y Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courtney Cox). In the first seasons the attention was given to the first two and almost at the end of the series is when in London, everything changes for Chandler and Monica who end up being the couple that most fans supported. Anyway, everyone knows it’s Ross and Rachel, not Joey and Rachel. “Putting Joey with Rachel made some fans feel like the writers were breaking an unwritten law,” they said in an interview. What’s more, many fans of the show would actually have liked the possibility of Joey ending up with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).