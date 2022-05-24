Entertainment

Friends: the actress who was going to play Rachel and rejected the role

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

A few months ago, the cast of ‘friends‘ was reunited 17 years after the end of the successful sitcom and the special they made for HBO Max was a real success and revitalized the popularity of the series. The fans returned to review their favorite chapters and continue to discover interesting details about their favorite series.

For fans of the sitcom, it is impossible not to associate the role of Rachel Green with the actress Jennifer Aniston. However, the role was initially offered to another actress, who turned it down and accepted a supporting role.

Source link

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Cannes Film Festival Highlight: Kristen Stewart Attends ‘Future Crimes’ Premiere -2022

5 mins ago

10 films of the actor to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

16 mins ago

The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie will have a metaverse

27 mins ago

Botanica, Tiffany & Co’s most innovative jewelry collection

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button