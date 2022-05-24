Friends: the actress who was going to play Rachel and rejected the role

A few months ago, the cast of ‘friends‘ was reunited 17 years after the end of the successful sitcom and the special they made for HBO Max was a real success and revitalized the popularity of the series. The fans returned to review their favorite chapters and continue to discover interesting details about their favorite series.

For fans of the sitcom, it is impossible not to associate the role of Rachel Green with the actress Jennifer Aniston. However, the role was initially offered to another actress, who turned it down and accepted a supporting role.

The race of Aniston could have been very different, since his role as Rachel Green it catapulted her to fame and made her the most successful of the cast after the series ended.

It is impossible not to associate Aniston with the role of Rachel.

The producers of ‘friends‘ had initially been offered the role of Rachel to the actress Jane Sibbettewho ended up playing Ross’s first wife, Carol, on the hit sitcom.

Sibbette She has told in several interviews that the producers of ‘Friends’ offered her the role of Rachel, but that she could not accept it because she was pregnant at the time. That’s when she showed up Aniston on the horizon and the rest is history.

Jane Sibbet ended up playing Carol, Ross’s first wife.

“I was pregnant at the time and honestly I have no regrets, my God, there is no way anyone has come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel,” she said. Sibbette In an interview.

She added: “I was ready for another character. Although they wanted me to be Rachel, but I usually don’t tell because there is no one who could have done it better than Jennifer Aniston“.

Sibbette she eventually accepted the role of Carol Willick, Ross’s ex-wife who leaves him for another woman and who discovers that she is pregnant by him at the beginning of the series. Sibbet played Carol in 15 episodes of ‘Friends’.

