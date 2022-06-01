Friends: The detail of Rachel Green that bothered Jennifer Aniston during the series

It’s been nearly two decades since Jennifer Aniston stepped down as the iconic Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom Friends. The role that launched her to fame in the successful series presented an important characteristic since she was one of her biggest attractions. But, for the actress this represented a nuisance during the 10 seasons.

friends premiered on the broadcast network NBC in 1994, becoming one of the most watched sitcoms in the world. The series captured the attention of legions of fans everywhere and continues to win over generations of fans to this day, thanks to the hilarious storylines and characters that made the show a pop culture icon and cultural phenomenon.

Jennifer Aniston confessed what detail of Rachel Green bothered her while filming Friends

The show ran for 10 seasons and fans got a chance to get up close and personal with each of its characters. Among the group of friends made up of Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Ross and Rachel, it was the latter that had the greatest impact on the audience by becoming a reference symbol for many young people of the 90s and early 2000s. .

In Friends, the sexy and attractive Rachel Green was played by Jennifer Aniston during the ten seasons that the series had under his belt. Her physical appearance served as a model for millions of women who at that time did everything possible in the midst of her attempt to resemble her character, especially because of her famous haircut known as ‘The Rachel ‘.

It turns out that Rachel Green could have been a character who perhaps had what many fans wanted, her hair style being one of the most copied in the world. But behind it, there was a reality for Jennifer Aniston who got into the character for a decade. The actress confessed what was the detail that she hated about Rachel while the series was on the air.

Jennifer Aniston admitted that Rachel Green’s hair in Friends was difficult to maintain

It turns out that while filming Friends, Jennifer Aniston didn’t stay comfortable with the haircut that made Rachel such an iconic character. In an interview for Allure in 2011, the star admitted that it was the ugliest haircut she has ever had in her life, despite the fact that for many people it was the opposite.

Two years later, Jennifer Aniston explained to the Marie Claire website that the reason she didn’t like wearing Rachel’s hairstyle on Friends had to do with the difficulties of keeping it up to play her character on the hit. NBC sitcom.