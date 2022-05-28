Friends: The episode where Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but laugh

During the decade that the CBS series Friends was on the air, there were countless times when the laughter went wild on and off the set. The recordings of this epic comedy left many bloopers when its protagonists could not hold their laughter in the middle of a scene, as happened to Jennifer Aniston, especially in one episode in particular.



Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green and starred along with 5 other actors, the funny series of friends At the beginning of this millennium, he had many occasions to laugh on and off the set due to the occurrences of his companions; and for the funny dynamics of some scenes. This was the case with one in particular. when he couldn’t contain the urge to laugh out loud.

The episode where Ross performs the song “Celebrate” for Monica and Chandler’s wedding broke Aniston into laughter

Jennifer Aniston shared for 10 seasons with Courteney Cox (Monica), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) who made this sitcom a reference in television comedy and stands out among many as the best of all time, achieving laughter in its viewers and sometimes even among themselves.

This happened on several occasions where they even had to stop the scenes because the laughter on the recording set itself got out of control. Countless iconic moments throughout his decade in which the creativity and improvisation tested the talent of its actors and actresses, especially when they shared the stage together.

Thanks to Aniston, we were able to enjoy several scenes where she couldn’t keep her composure like when, for example, Chandler accidentally hit his head on a drawer while handcuffed with his pants down.however, this was not the only moment in which this actress was about to get out of character to laugh non-stop at something funny that the producers later included in the final cut.

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer they are responsible for this particular hilarious episode where Aniston lost control and couldn’t contain her laughter. For some fans, it is perhaps the funniest moment in the entire history of Friends.

Both Rachel and the rest of the Friends actors had a hard time holding back their laughs in this episode.

We refer to season 7 episode 15, “The One With Joey’s New Brain”Near the end of the episode, Ross wants to show them what his gift for Monica and Chandler’s wedding can be and warns them that he is still learning to play the Scottish bagpipes. As he begins to clumsily play the bagpipes, he tells them “you know the song, sing it” Y at that moment Phoebe begins to hit some shrieks and screams resembling the sound that Ross makes. This sparked laughter in the studio and Aniston tried to hide her laughter from him at what was happening as the camera panned over all the faces.

Ross was trying to touch ‘Celebrate’ by Kool and the Gang. The moment was so iconic that the show ended up airing the bloopers while rolling the credits because it was too funny. During the blooper, the entire cast loses their cool, including Matthew Perry., who is usually difficult to break. On Youtube the scene along with the blooper was seen by 12 million fans and some left their comments:

“I can watch it every day, this makes me cry with laughter! Lmao! Friends is my TV show for life.”

“I like how Jennifer, losing control behind her hand, made the final cut.”

“I mean Lisa Kudrow singing ‘HEEEEEE’ along with David’s bagpipe rendition of ‘Celebrate’ was just hysterical, everyone broke down and then Matthew chimed in with his own bagpipe imitation really was the icing on the cake.”

“No matter how old this video or Friends is, they still make me laugh with tears in my eyes.”