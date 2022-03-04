Friends: the explanation of why the relationship between Ross and Rachel had so many failures: their daughter Emma was able to break the curse | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Rachel Green and Ross Geller are one of the favorite couples from the series ‘Friends’, and their love story still has us in debate about the moment they ended, was it a break or not?

However, this would have its origin in a curse that nobody noticed at the beginning of the series, at least it is the new fan theory.

The Rachel and Ross Curse Theory

In the first episode of the first season of the series ‘Friends’, which premiered on September 22, 1944, Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, appears in the ‘Central Perk’ cafeteria, dressed as a bride.

In the next scene he greets Ross Geller, who recently divorced his wife because she was a lesbian.

Just then Ross, played by David Swimmer, reaches out to shake Rachel’s hand and accidentally opens the umbrella he was carrying.

And what happens when you open an umbrella under a roof? Superstitions say that if it happens, you would have 7 years of bad luck.

This is part of a theory that went viral on TikTok, through the podcast ‘Territorio Revival’, where one of the hosts refers to the “curse of Rachel and Ross”.

This curse would have come to an end in season seven, as it is when Rachel becomes pregnant with Ross after a night of drinking.

The love story of Jennifer Aniston and David Swimmer

Apparently the condemnation would have reached the actors, because in the special that the “Friends” actors did, they revealed that there was an attraction between them, but they never said anything.

At the meeting, which was led by James Corden, he questioned them about whether there was any romance between them, the cast, since they were very young.

To which Jennifer nervously responded, “Uhh…well. I mean…David,” the actress said.

That’s when David Swimmer chimed in and added, “The first season. In the first season I had a huge crush on Jen.”

“It was reciprocal,” Jen pointed out, and David finished off with a blunt answer: “At one point we both had a major crush on each other, but it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and never We crossed that line,” he said.