Friends: The favorite episode of all seasons chosen by fans

When a TV series becomes part of everyday life and becomes a pop culture reference for how good it was, it’s hard to find a single episode to stand out among the many that aired and made Friends such an epic show, but there is one in particular that won the preference of the public.



May 09, 2022 09:48 a.m.

friends It was for 10 seasons captivating the audience that closely followed the incidents in the lives of 6 friends who remained deep in everyone’s hearts. However, in the discussion forums dedicated to the series, there was a strong debate to choose the best episode within the 236 that transmitted the NBC for 10 years. Let’s meet the winner.

Friends is an iconic comedy that has been at the top of the ratings for decades

From the moment that Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) escapes from her wedding and arrives soaking wet at the cafeteria and countless experiences begin to arise with Ross (David Schwimmer)as well as with Monica (Courtney Cox) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow)without leaving out the roomates Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry)this group of young people became the friends of many from 1994 to the present day.

Thanks to the special program The Reunion transmitted by hbo max in which all the members of the cast met and stirred up the nostalgia of its audience that has been faithful all this time and that remembers each of its episodes with emotion, Friends was again at the top of the selections of streaming platforms to return to the 90s and enjoy this great comedy again.

Among the most voted episodes to win as favorite of all time we find the one with the prom video, (02×14) when everyone found out what Ross was really capable of doing for Rachell and it was their first kiss. Also one of the funniest was when no one was ready to go to Ross’s event (03×02) and Joey put on all of Chandler’s clothes. just to annoy him.

This episode of Friends is the best of all time when everyone finds out what happened in London

Also included among the favorites was the ross wedding and that awkward moment when he mixes up the names and says Rachel instead of his fiancee Emily (Helen Baxendale) and everything that happens after (04×23-24). I couldn’t be left out of these great moments in Friends, the one with unagi when Rachel and Phoebe teach Ross a lesson because they were taking self-defense classes. We also won’t ignore when Phoebe sang Smelly Cat when she was sick and had sexy phlegm that made her voice better (04×03).