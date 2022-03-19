Friends: The Real Reason Rachel Had Red Hair In Season 3

NBC’s hit sitcom Friends may have culminated nearly two decades ago, but throughout its run it featured so many details that many of them are etched in fans’ memories. One of them was when Rachel Green appeared with her hair dyed red in season 3, and this was for a reason.

friends continues to be one of the most successful sitcoms of the last few decades on television. A group of friends who demonstrated for 10 seasons the meaning that true brotherhood really has in life. The series aired through the broadcast chain NBC between 1994 and 2004, and one of its protagonists was Jennifer Anistonremembered for her role as the iconic Rachel Green.

The fact that Rachel Green had red hair in season 3 of Friends had a reason for being

With each season of Friends, fans saw Rachel Green introduce new looks. The frequent changes in her hair style became the fashion of the time since they were details that hardly went unnoticed by the eye of the spectators. And although Jennifer Aniston’s character appeared with dyed red hair in the third installment of the sitcom, many will probably think that it was a production decision; however, that was not so

It is no secret to anyone that Rachel Green became a hair icon in the 90s. Her cuts and famous hairstyles were copied by millions of fans around the world, but in the third season of Friends, the remembered character of Jennifer Aniston She changed her style a bit when she dyed her hair red.

The truth is that the fact that Rachel Green appeared as a redhead in season 3 of Friends has a reason. And this was not related to the creativity of the production team of the successful NBC series, but to the profession of Jennifer Aniston. The actress, she had been present at the audition for one of the highest-grossing movies of all time on the big screen.

Rachel Green had red hair in Friends because Jennifer Anidied to play Rose in the movie Titanic

Many Friends fans probably thought that Jennifer Aniston had dyed her hair red for the filming of the movie.The portrait Perfect‘ of 1997, which starred as Kate Mosley: Let’s remember that this was the same time that season 3 of the series aired. However, it was not for that role that the interpreter of Rachel Green had made the decision about her look change.

It turns out that Jennifer Aniston was one of the many actresses who auditioned for the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in the famous film titanica. A role that was finally played by Kate Winslet. That was the real reason why the protagonist of Friends would have dyed her hair red, in order to completely get into the skin of the character.