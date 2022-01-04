Friends: The Reunion free on TV8 | TV
The appointment for fans of the series will see many exceptional guests alternate on stage including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling , Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
Friends: The Reunion is directed by Ben Winston, also executive producer along with historical executive producers of Friends Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the six protagonists. The special is a Warner Bros. Unscripted Television production in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions. Executive co-producers Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir.
What do you think? You will review Friends: The Reunion now that it will be broadcast free to air on TV8?
Source: Press release