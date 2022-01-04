News

Friends: The Reunion free on TV8 | TV

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

The special Friends: The Reunion will arrive on TV8 in the clear to the delight of fans on Wednesday 5 January at 9.30 pm. The televised event allowed us to review together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry And David Schwimmer, all also executive producers of the special, shown returning to the iconic stage that made them six, who at the time of the first season of the beloved comedy were almost rookies, planetary stars. Friends: The Reunion it’s a real celebration of the experience on that set – Stage 24, in the Warner studios in Burbank – and the friendship born on those boards.

The appointment for fans of the series will see many exceptional guests alternate on stage including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling , Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Friends: The Reunion is directed by Ben Winston, also executive producer along with historical executive producers of Friends Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the six protagonists. The special is a Warner Bros. Unscripted Television production in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions. Executive co-producers Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir.

What do you think? You will review Friends: The Reunion now that it will be broadcast free to air on TV8?

Source: Press release


Photo of James Reno James Reno7 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Big Little Lies 3: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon want season 3

October 3, 2021

Director Francesconi: “The Philosophy Festival will not be on the green pass, but on the questions to ask”

September 15, 2021

four meetings on musical biopics –

November 4, 2021

Christian Cage | “Jungle Boy has improved a lot in the promos

23 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button