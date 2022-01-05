Friends: The Reunion on TV8 for the first time in the clear

After the exclusive debut for Italy on Sky and NOW last May, at the same time as the US debut on HBO Max, the television special “Friends: The Reunion” arrives for the first time in the clear, visible on TV8 Wednesday 5 January 2022 in prime time from 9.30 pm.

In this special, the protagonists of the iconic “Friends” series Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, return to the iconic stage of Stage 24, in the studios of Warner Bros., which made of them six, who at the time of the first season of the beloved comedy were almost rookies, stars all over the world: a real celebration of the experience on that set and of the friendship born on those tables.

In the special Friends: The Reunion special guests will also alternate, including: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Elliott Gould, Mindy Kaling, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, Thomas Lennon, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.



Friends: The Reunion [credit: courtesy of TV8]

A Warner Bros. Unscripted Television production in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions, Friends: The Reunion is directed by Ben Winston, also executive producer along with historical executive producers of Friends Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the six protagonists Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir are co-executive producers.