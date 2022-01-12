Friends the Reunion on TV8, when on air?

Friends reunion on tv

Wednesday 5th January 2022 there reunion of the characters of Friends arrives for the first time unencrypted on TV8. Seventeen years after the tenth and final season of the original sitcom aired, the same creators of the series, along with the director Ben Winston, they sign one special with the presence of main cast back in the original sets of production. Not only the apartments, but also the Central Perk and the iconic fountain of the initials.

You are therefore ready to take a step back in time and recall the unforgettable memories of Friends between guest star, famous guests and unprecedented behind-the-scenes scenes? Read on to find out when to see Friends The Reunion on TV8.

Friends the Reunion on TV8 when airing?

Wednesday 5th January 2022, seven months after its debut on HBO Max in the United States and in Italy on Sky, is set in the clear on TV8 from 21:30 the special dedicated to the most loved sitcom ever. Let’s talk about the unforgettable Friends created by David Crane And Marta Kauffman, one of the most viewed and acclaimed US sitcoms aired on NBC from September 22, 1994 to May 6, 2004.

For the big occasion, the protagonists of the iconic sitcom return to the set that made them stars and come together to celebrate the series together with special guests. Among them we review Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) e Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green).

Friends The Reunion streaming in Italian, where to see it

Streaming, Friends: The Reunion is always available on NOW come on Sky On demand. However, if you don’t have these platforms, you can follow the special of Friends in live streaming on the official website of TV8.