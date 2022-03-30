Friends: the story behind the appearance of Brad Pitt in the series

A few months ago, the cast of ‘friends‘ met 17 years after the end of the successful sitcom and the special they made for HBO Max was a real success and revitalized the popularity of the show.

Throughout the 10 seasons that the successful sitcom was on the air, fans were able to enjoy the presence of various guest stars who passed through the show. Talented actors like Robin Williams, Billy Cristal, Brad Pitt, Tom Seleck, Bruce Willis and George Clooney all came through the show. Actresses such as Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate also participated.

Last week we reviewed the unusual bet between Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry while filming ‘My Neighbor the Murderer’ together and that culminated in Willis’ remembered cameo in ‘Friends’.

We will now go over all the details behind the involvement of Brad Pitt in the series. The actor participated in the ninth episode of season eight, called “The One With The Rumor”, which aired in 2001.

Related news

What few know is that the actor actually had some reservations to appear in the sitcom with his then-wife, who played the popular Rachel Green.

Brad Pitt he played Will Colbert, an old high school friend of Ross (David Schimmer) and Monica (Courteney Cox) who helped start the “I Hate Rachel” club. In his teens, Will was fatter than Monica (which he defined as her skinny friend) and Rachel at the time was the popular girl in high school, which is why she picked on Will and her overweight. Because of this, Will hates Rachel with all his heart.

The episode caused a great stir and even today the Brad Pitt It is considered the best cameo the series had. The actor was even nominated for an Emmy for that appearance. However, convincing the actor was not an easy task for the creator of ‘friends‘, David Crane.

In dialogue with the Hollywood Life portal, the screenwriter said that not having experience in front of a live audience was what worried pitt. “I think there was a little hesitation, because I’ve never done television in front of an audience, and it’s a very specific skill set. I think it’s probably a little intimidating if you haven’t done it before,” Crane recalled.

Despite the couple’s good chemistry in front of and behind the scenes, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ended their relationship four years after the episode aired. The actor began dating Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014.