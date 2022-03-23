Friends: the unusual bet that Bruce Willis made to appear in the series

A few months ago, the cast of ‘friends‘ met 17 years after the end of the successful sitcom and the special they made for HBO Max was a real success and revitalized the popularity of the show.

Throughout the 10 seasons of the successful sitcom, fans were able to enjoy the presence of various guest stars who came through the show. Talented actors like Robin Williams, Billy Cristal, Brad Pitt, Tom Seleck, Bruce Willis and George Clooney came through the show. Actresses such as Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate also participated.

Last week we reviewed the unusual condition that Roberts set to participate in the series, since he asked Matthew Perry to “write an article on quantum physics”, which the actor fulfilled to have the actress as a guest star.

We will now go over all the details behind the involvement of Bruce Willis in the series. The renowned actor appeared in three episodes of season six and his participation remains one of the public’s favorites.

Willis he played Paul Stevens, the father of one of Ross’s students, with whom he starts dating, something that is not accepted by Paul until he meets Rachel and forgets the problem with his daughter.

Yes OK Willis He was already one of the great stars of the big screen when he participated in the series, few know that he did not take a single dollar for his appearance in ‘friends‘.

Willis and Matthew Perry participated in the film ‘False appearances’ (also known as ‘My neighbor, the murderer’) in 2000 and they bet that if the tape became a success and reached number 1 at the box office, Bruce would participate in the sitcom for free.

The truth is that the film became a success and was at the top of the box office for three weeks, so Bruce Willis he had to keep his word and pay the bet. Although his work was “free”, he had to collect a certain amount due to pressure from the actors’ union. That money was donated to charity.

