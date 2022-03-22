Friends: the unusual condition that Julia Roberts put to appear in the series

A few months ago, the cast of ‘friends‘ reunited 17 years after the end of the hit sitcom and the special they did for HBO Max was a real hit and reinvigorated the show’s popularity.

Fans of the series have returned to review their favorite chapters and obsess over even the smallest detail. Throughout the 10 seasons of the successful sitcom, fans were able to enjoy the presence of several guest stars who went through the show.

Talented actors like Robin Williams, Billy Cristal, Brad Pitt, Tom Seleck, Bruce Willis, and George Clooney all came through the show. Actresses like Ellen Pompeo, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate also participated.

However, the most relevant appearance of a guest star occurred when actress Julia Roberts participated in the successful sitcom. roberts she played the character of Susie Moss in an episode of season 2.

The participation of Julia Roberts on ‘friends‘ He continues to talk about everything because of the particular condition he put in place to participate in the show. It was the showrunner Marta Kauffman who revealed what happened around Roberts’ participation in the series.

“get to Julia Roberts it was very exciting. When he said yes it was amazing,” Kauffman recalled, adding, “The story of how we got him involved is pretty incredible. matthew perry he asked her to be on the show, and she said, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’ I understand Matthew left, wrote an article and faxed it to you the next day.”

The good relationship between Perry and roberts It transcended the film set, since they ended up being a couple for more than a year after the actress’s participation in the sitcom.

