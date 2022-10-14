Friends: This is how the actors look after 28 years of their first broadcast

friends It is considered one of the most iconic series on television, which began broadcasting on September 22, 1994. After almost 30 years of its premiere, in this note from El Popular we will tell you what the protagonists of the series look like today. launched actress Jennifer Aniston to world fame.

Jennifer Aniston

The actress Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green on Friends. At that time, the now world-renowned artist was only 25 years old and she did not have the success that she has today, despite the fact that at that time she had tried to obtain a role that would launch her to fame. .

David Schwimmer

Another actor who achieved great fame thanks to the series was David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller. Currently the artist is 55 years old and to date he has managed to collect two awards for his work in acting.

Courtney Cox

Courteney Bass Cox is an American actress, model, television producer and film director, who, unlike her previous colleagues, was already recognized in Hollywood. However, her fame was worldwide after playing Monica Geller.

matthew perry

The actor who is currently 53 years old, matthew perry, brought Chandler Bing to life on the NBC series Friends. The last production he was involved in was The Kennedys After Camelot.

Lisa Kudrow

The actress Lisa Kudrow She played Phoebe Buffay on Friends. She is currently the artist is 59 years old and one of her last audiovisual works was Better Nate Than Ever.

Matt LeBlanc

The 55-year-old actor, Matt LeBlanc, became known worldwide for his role as Joey Tribbiani.