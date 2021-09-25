Friends, two talent dancers appear in the dance troupe of the film Cinderella

It has been available on Prime Video the live action dedicated to a cult of Disney: Cinderella. The film is called Cinderella, it is a musical starring the singer and actress Camilla Cabello.

To take part in the project, however, were also two well-known faces of Friends of Maria De Filippi. We are talking about Giuseppe Giofrè And Sebastian Taveira.

The first landed in Friends in 2012. Since then, his career has been characterized by countless successes and collaboration with international stars, including Taylor Swift. The second, however, participated in the talent of Channel 5 in 2017 arriving in the final together with Andreas Muller that in the end won that edition.





The two boys were part of the cast of Cinderella and they appeared in some dance scenes. One of these was reported by Joseph on his profile Instagram. The dancer has in fact shared a post related to a scene of the film in which both he and Sebastian while they dance, with the rest of the dance troupe, to the notes of Let’s get loud:

Joseph, in the caption of his post, he thanked the production for this very important opportunity for his professional life.



