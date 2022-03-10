‘Friends’: What has become of each of the actors in the series? | Film and Television

friends It is one of the most successful series in history. This sitcom has accompanied millions of people around the world and at any time. Different generations have seen friends and have even grown up with it. Although there are also those who have marathoned it multiple times. She is tireless!

However, many of us have wondered about him after the protagonists. And it is that since it ended in 2004, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry They have had different destinations. In series that have been well received, others not very well and even in some movies. Here we will review the trajectory of each of them and see who has had a better place in the industry. Although since the series premiered, Aniston has been the one who already pointed out ways to shine in this universe.





The cast of ‘Friends’ along with The Rembrandts, the group from its soundtrack. / Kevin Mazur/WireImage

1. Jennifer Aniston

Aniston was highly acclaimed for her role as Rachel Green and this came in handy to raise her status as an actress. In addition to that she came to charge one million dollars for each episode of the last two seasons of friends. Later, she came to star in other works such as The Morning Show from 2019 to the present.

However, where he has had more roles has been in the cinema. And it is that since 2004, the actress has only played important characters and even she has come to produce them. Separated (2006), How to kill your boss (2011) or We are the Miller (2013) were a total success at the box office. It is clear that her professional recognition has grown over time and she is now one of the most beloved actresses in the industry.

2.Courtney Cox

In Courtney’s case it was something different. After the sitcom, Cox participated in supporting roles in various movies. That is why the cinema it was not his strong point. However, that has changed when she was part of scream 4 (2011) and now in screamreleased last January 2022. Here Cox plays a reporter who is very curious about her surroundings.

While on television, the American has been more involved. Or at least she has participated in more series since 2004 compared to Jennifer. dirt and Cougar Town are the series where Courtney has been able to demonstrate her talent being the protagonist. But she has also had some special appearance in Shameless or modern-family.

3. Lisa Kudrow

Lisa also tried in the cinema and it turned out better than in the series. Since she has participated in more film projects since the end of friends. Some outstanding films where she has participated are PS I Love You (2007)the girl on the train (2016) and Longshot (2019).

Regarding the world of series, in 2020 Lisa was involved in a Netflix production called space force and Death to 2020. Until he returned in 2021 to the meeting of friends.

4. Matt LeBlanc

Instead, Matt wanted to take advantage of his good reputation with friends to draw your own series: Joey. Without a doubt, it was one of the actor’s big mistakes since it was a failure and was canceled after the second season. Later, she was part of the cast of Episodes (2011) which became very successful. And then they would come Man with a plan (2016-2020) and topgear (2016-2020).

5. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry had many personal problems throughout his life. Problems that left him with certain sequels and that were reflected in his professional career. Although later he managed to put his life back together. He hasn’t appeared in a new movie since 2009 since he starred in 17 again jnext to Zack Efron.

As for series, the last one he has starred in has been The Odd Couple from 2015 to 2017. Will we see you in more projects? Let’s hope so.