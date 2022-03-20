Friends: What Lisa Kudrow had to say about the return of the NBC sitcom

Friends culminated nearly two decades ago on NBC, and many fans are eager for the series to return to screens. And while the cast of her has reiterated that she’s not coming back, Lisa Kudrow revealed what the one condition is for the sitcom’s reboot.

March 19, 2022 11:58 p.m.

friends It is one of the situation comedies of the last decades that had the largest audience during the time it was broadcast on NBC. The iconic series brought a group of friends together at Central Perk, and its ten seasons on the air were enough to enchant millions of fans around the world, who to this day continue to clamor for a reboot.

Lisa Kudrow spoke about the return of the iconic series Friends

It was last May, when for the first time in 23 years, fans saw the Friends stars reunite in a special event that was broadcast on HBO Max. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and matthew perry They were back to talk about their time on the series and revealed previously unseen details from those moments.

At the special Friends reunion, the main cast members once again reiterated that they were not interested in returning for a reboot of the series. In fact, Martha Kauffman, the creator of the show, previously explained the reasons why the sitcom will not return. However, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, recently weighed in on this idea when she was asked about the return.

“I don’t think there will be a reboot of Friends.”

“I mean, not with any of us in it […] but a reboot, you mean, do they hire other actors?

Kudrow has made it clear that there will never be a Friends reboot, but he also stated that if that were to happen at some point he would love to see the comedy with a new cast and a current take on history. Phoebe’s interpreter had said last year during the special meeting, that she would agree to a reboot, but that everything depended on the creators of the series Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

“Everything depends on [los creadores] Martha [Kauffman] and David [Crane] and once I heard them say, and I completely agree, that they finished the show very well.”

“They would have to unravel all that good stuff for there to be stories.”

Lisa Kudrow doesn’t think there will be a Friends reboot

Keep in mind that Friends was one of the highest-rated sitcoms on television at the time. Its final episode, which aired on May 6, 2004, was watched live by more than 50 million viewers worldwide, making it the most watched finale after the last episode of Seinfeld in 1998, which captured the attention of more than 70 million viewers.

Another important detail is that Friends was not only a television program, but also had an impact around the world. So much so, that numerous psychologists investigated the cultural influence it had during its transmission. For one thing, Aniston’s hairstyle was dubbed “The Rachel” and copied worldwide; and on the other hand, the slang used by the characters influenced the English language, according to a study by the University of Toronto.