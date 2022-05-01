Friends: Why Jennifer Aniston Was Upset With David Schwimmer In Season 7

Friends continues to gain more views even though the iconic show went off the air in 2004, indicating that many of its episodes are still being watched by viewers. Especially one of the episodes of season 7 in which Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer act, with an interesting anecdote behind the scenes.



April 30, 2022 11:41 a.m.

Among the more than 230 episodes of friends, there are always some that stand out for different reasons. One of them is because improvisation predominates, which not only causes surprise within the fiction but even to its own interpreters. It is in this order of ideas that we find a particular sequence remembered among fans because both the character Rachel as your interpreter Jennifer Aniston they were not very happy with what their partner did Ross personified by David Schwimmer.

Friends: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer starred in iconic moments in the series

This is season 7 of Friends filmed in 2001, specifically in episode 16 titled The One with the Truth About London, when part of the cast was just beginning to find out what had happened to Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Mathew Perry) in London. At the same time, we find a Rachel interested in getting along with Ross’s son, Ben (Cole Mitchell Sprouse), so it occurs to him to teach him to do some heavy pranks. However, what she did not count on was that the tortilla would be turned around and she herself would be the victim of one.

That’s when we see Ross protesting that he didn’t agree with what Rachel was doing with Ben, especially after she ended up being the victim of some of his worst pranks, like stain half of his face with a coin and for that she wanted to take revenge on her dear friend and crush, organizing a great revenge that would take her completely by surprise. What not everyone knows is that she was also in real life for the same actress Jennifer Aniston, as those involved would later recognize.

This Friends couple always had their ups and downs, as was always shown by much of the show’s plot that kept them in constant flux in their romantic relationship. Although they had a happy ending together and with a baby, it was always interesting to see them interact on stage, since the chemistry between both figures was very strong during the 10 seasons that the comedy series was broadcast. About his interaction in front of and behind the cameras, Ross’ interpreter stated more than once:

“At some point, we both fell very much in love. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that line. We respect that,” Schwimmer recalled.

This episode in question was directed by Schwimmer himself, who decided to have a little fun during the final scene with co-star Aniston. In her, Ross pretends to fall and uses a fake doll dressed exactly like him. In the dynamics of the scene, Rachel runs away because she was trying to reach them and it is at that moment that she sees him (the doll) fall down the stairs of the building.

The story between Rachel and Ross has many nuances in Friends

The small detail was that in reality Jennifer Aniston was not informed about this moment, which made his reaction was much greater and absolutely genuine, his screams, the shock and more was real. This did not please her and in fact annoyed the actress a lot, especially since the use of a fake Ross doll was not in the script.

His annoyance is palpable by the anger that can be seen on his face just after discovering that everything was not only a joke of Ross and his son Ben, but had been planned behind his back by the actor. The chapter was recorded live and the laughter of Schwimmer and the audience present on the set never stopped. It was another epic and fun moment of Friends that some fans return to search on other platforms to enjoy the clip again, which over the years has registered millions of views in various accounts of Youtube Here are some of the comments:

“Notice how he jumps as soon as the doll appears and then screams, showing that he was not expecting it at all. The shrill tone of his scream is genuine, the audience was hysterical and the expression on his face is one of torment and anger” .

“Since they said the last part was JA’s genuine reaction, I wonder what script they told him instead of the doll?”