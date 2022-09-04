Entertainment

Friendship or romance? Selena Gomez is seen again with the same young man in Italy

When you live a love relationship as exposed as the one in Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber, It is no coincidence that, after the breakup, he decides to keep his future ties completely private. The truth is that the artist has been captured in the last four years of her single life sharing time with different young people without making any of her official. However, there is a well-known film producer who accompanies her more often in her spare time. What is the relationship between them? Friendship or a great love at the door?

Selena Gomez seemed to be enjoying a great relaxing day while sunbathing on a luxury yacht in Positano, Italy, with film producer Andrea Iervolino. The 30-year-old American actress was seen this week sunbathing on the yacht deck, swimming in the sea and taking a fun ride on an inflatable with her group of friends. However, what caught her attention the most was the great chemistry and closeness that she seemed to have with the Italian producer when he took her by the hand and helped her get into the sea.

