“friendship with Natalie Portman made me work harder!” Do you know who said that?

Thor is one of the projects that Natalie Portman has been involved in since the beginning. But it seems the Oscar winner has done more

Natalie Portman And Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in Thor, obviously. For a while we didn’t see her participate in the cinecomics that involved the character played by Chris Hemsworth, however it is now clear that we will see her again and that her role in Love and Thunder it will be very broad. In fact, she will play not only the role of Jane Foster (love interest of the God of Thunder), but also the same Jane she becomes Mighty Thor, acquiring – in fact – the powers of the Son of Odin.

Like Taika Waititi will adapt the story is all to be seen, but we know that there are many returning characters in the film saga dedicated to Thor, including (probably), Kat Dennings, who plays the role of Darcy in the MCU.

We will not only see it in Love and Thunder (although for now it has not been officially confirmed), but it will also appear in the TV series WandaVision, although exactly, what will it do with Scarlet Witch it’s a mistery. But it is she who has revealed that she has benefited greatly from her friendship with Natalie Portman! The two actresses have in fact been very close friends for a long time and this seems to have helped her Dennings to have more space in the comics dedicated to the Marvel character. Initially, in fact, his role was not to be more than a cameo:

During rehearsals, seeing as this was the story of Thor, you had to create everything from nothing and it was very complicated. Anyone who knows Norse history knows that there are these things, the gods and so on. There is the rainbow (Bifrost), and people know it. But it was difficult for the actors, who had to do a lot of rehearsals.