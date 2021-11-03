Fries between the buttocks: Dosio publishes a shocking video. And it also makes money

Certain baseness, however insane, would only deserve to be passed over in silence. Covered in oblivion. But it is also true that there is never an end to stupidity and that i social network unfortunately they manage to offer wide visibility even to those who have no art or part. Thus, in these hours, a performance that is anything but edifying has jumped to the attention of those who frequent the network. Denis Dosio. The former gieffino and influencer, of which many will understandably ignore the existence, gave a (negative) show of himself on the OnlyFans platform, a paid service that allows subscribers to access some images exclusively. Well, in the past few hours Dosio has shown the aforementioned paying public a video which portrays him naked, as he slips some fast food chips between his buttocks. A sickening scene.

The most absurd thing is that, by showing the “best” part of himself and throwing himself into the indecent curtain, the influencer has also earned a nice nest egg. In fact, it seems that Dosio has obtained some thousands of euros in about 24 hours thanks to the views of its paid content. Which also speaks volumes about the lucidity of the users who have invested money to see the scene. The show of fries between buttocks has aroused the most disparate reactions on social networks, where in the meantime the name of the influencer has even ended up in trend. That is, among those most searched and commented on.

“ But why did he do it? “, some users on Twitter wondered. And another, sarcastically, commented:” I need bleach to wash my eyes. I just saw Denis Dosio’s video “. Rightly, then, someone asks:” Are there really people who pay to see Denis Dosio? “. A more than legitimate question, with respect to which, however, it is necessary in a certain sense to resign. In fact, social networks are only a means – no more, no less – and as such they offer a sounding board both the best intuitions and the worst stupidities.