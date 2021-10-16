Frieze London 2021. The best stands

If you play with heavy loads at Frieze Masters, Frieze London it appears in the classic combined visit on the same day (the sensation in visitors who divide the passages into two different days can be different) much more fragile, at times more prudent. Heavyweights like Zwirner (but he has a cabinet of new works by Michael Borremans, all sold on the first day!), Ropac or Hauser & Wirth arrived rather cautious, with well-understood, well-salable stands. Leaving precisely the fireworks at the Masters fair on the other side of Regent’s Park. The opening was rather pre-Covid style. Not only because masks are now an optional in the United Kingdom (if only the Italians wear them, rediscovered with this pandemic a people rigorously loyal to the rules, who would have thought that !?), but also because there was no lack of people. Not the crowd of the heyday, of course, but a good influx and a high quality of visitors. On the other hand, between checks, verifications, green passes and identification bracelets, everything worked with few queues and hitches. This year, a really high level in the “Focus” section dedicated to small independent projects and emerging galleries should be noted. Full of interesting things with special mention to the Austrian galleries. Another trend perhaps post-Crown or perhaps already underway? The section on art publishing is disappearing (unfortunately for us, or luckily for us, who knows…). In Frieze there will be four or five sad and sad stands of magazines. To keep an eye on it. In the meantime we kept an eye on the whole fair and tried to pull down 9 stands that we suggest you go and see if you can be in London for this weekend. They are not as usual in order of importance but in random order.

1. CARL FREEDMAN Carl Freedman stand Frieze 2021 The ceramics of Lindsay Mendick and in the background the paintings of Ivan Seal and Jon Key. A nice setting inspiration that confirms, if anything, there was a need for the excellent period that ceramics, terracotta, enamels, porcelains and clays live in the market and even more in the creative and productive stimuli of the artists. Also see, also in London, the Theaster Gates exhibition at Whitechapel: the idea of ​​identifying in clay the cultural device that binds peoples and eras. 2. EIGEN + ART Eigen + Art stand Frieze 2021 A huge sentence (BUT NOT AS WE KNOW IT) by Martin Gross with his works along the same horizon created by the sentence. An original presentation that, given the statement, intrigues 3. TIMOTY TAYLOR Timoty Tailor stand Frieze 2021 The courage to present nine great paintings by the American artist and musician Honor Titus, a young painter who is on his first major release in London. Lots of grace, bright colors, two-dimensional approach with a touch of magic. 4. JAMES COHAN James Cohan stand Frieze 2021 In the middle, a sculpture by Yinka Shonibare acts as an optical attraction and in the background a myriad of works on various supports in mixed media by Fairelei Báez with detailed drawings on maps and the usual chromatic explosion. 5. LORCAN O’NEILL Lorcan O’Neill stand Frieze 2021 Among the most elegant stands of the fair. A dazzling bright white where the neon lights of Tracey Emin, the resins and papier-mâché by Rachel Whiteread shine, a beautiful work by Domenico Bianchi. Loading... Advertisements 6. THE MODERN INSTITUTE The Modern Insitute stand Frieze 2021 The stand of the Glasgow gallery is really nice. Ettore Sottsass, Eva Rothschild, Jim Lambie. With a small red door full of teen ager stickers and inside a small badge organized by Jeremy Deller. The desk where the staff works is also part of the project: it is by Martin Boyce. The rhythm is given by the neon lights all placed at a low height, vertical, at every corner. 7. GAGOSIAN Gagosian stand Frieze 2021 Among the super mega galleries, the clearest, sharpest, cleanest and most decisive. All focused on the nine canvases (and the nine drawings, on an external wall) by Jennifer Guidi between light, nature and color. 8. SADIE COLES HQ Sadie Coles HQ stand Frieze 2021 In the Sadie Coles stand they conquer the four amusing and irreverent sculptures by Sarah Lucas. On the three backgrounds there are works mainly by Alex Da Corte and then by Laura Owens, Victoria Morton, Ugo Rondinone. 9. TANJA WAGNER Tanja Wagner stand Frieze London 2021 Among the many interesting stands in the blue section (the one on focus) stands that of Tanja Wagner which gives space to the artist Cathrin Hoffmann who, with an engaging installation and in a few square meters, manages to touch a crucial theme such as human representation in the presence of digital and post digital ecosystem