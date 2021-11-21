World

frightening break-in during the AZ match

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

soccer balls
balls (Getty Images)

What is happening in the Netherlands is sensational. Invasion of the field by some no-vax fans in a ‘behind closed doors’ match

Across Europe, the contagion situation relating to Coronavirus it seems to be getting worse every day and in various countries very strict precautions are being taken. This is the case ofHolland where we have even returned to the stadiums ‘behind closed doors’ and the situation is very complicated. But what happened in these minutes in the Eredivisie is unbelievable.

During the championship match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen some ultras and no-vax made their entrance into the stadium, escaping from security and even making their entrance on the pitch (despite the presence of the players).

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Az Holland
Az technician (getty images)

Holland, yet another case of fan madness

It is not the first recent case of insanity to occur in the Netherlands. In recent days there have been many protests by the No-Vax, in front of the government’s choice to implement new and solid restrictions.

READ ALSO >>> “I enjoy it, I thought that …”: Allegri’s dig in Sarri live

The match was interrupted for several minutes due to this situation and the match ended afterwards with the result of 1 to 1.

Previous articleMilan, first and bad defeat in the league: Fiorentina’s poker
Next articleWorld Cup, sudden outburst of the organizer: “It’s not fair”

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26, Germany Spain and 5 other countries say no to nuclear power in the EU taxonomy. Italy remains at the window and does not participate

1 week ago

From outcast to interlocutor: Lukashenko is now negotiating with Merkel and the EU

3 days ago

Divorce, maintenance rules change in case of cohabitation

1 week ago

No vax are looking for positives (paying) to get infected and avoid lockdown in the Czech Republic: “I buy Covid infection”

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button