frightening break-in during the AZ match

What is happening in the Netherlands is sensational. Invasion of the field by some no-vax fans in a ‘behind closed doors’ match

Across Europe, the contagion situation relating to Coronavirus it seems to be getting worse every day and in various countries very strict precautions are being taken. This is the case ofHolland where we have even returned to the stadiums ‘behind closed doors’ and the situation is very complicated. But what happened in these minutes in the Eredivisie is unbelievable.

During the championship match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen some ultras and no-vax made their entrance into the stadium, escaping from security and even making their entrance on the pitch (despite the presence of the players).

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Holland, yet another case of fan madness

It is not the first recent case of insanity to occur in the Netherlands. In recent days there have been many protests by the No-Vax, in front of the government’s choice to implement new and solid restrictions.

READ ALSO >>> “I enjoy it, I thought that …”: Allegri’s dig in Sarri live

The match was interrupted for several minutes due to this situation and the match ended afterwards with the result of 1 to 1.