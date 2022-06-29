fringes that we are going to wear this season

With the start of a new seasonthe arrival of new trends is imminent, and to succeed in summer the experts and some celebrities confirm that the bangs are an excellent alternative to achieve a look change that makes you look rejuvenated and fashionable.

There is a variety of bangs among which you can choose which one is right for you. to show off one mane of impact, accompanied by the perfect fringe, you will need to identify, with the help of your stylist, which option best suits your style and type of face.

Here we tell you what are the bangs who already lead the trends most promising to succeed in the coming months.



Photo: Pinterest

Curtain

One of the styles fringe The most reliable and classic is the curtain, since it favors almost all face types, framing the face in an elegant and subtle way. You can highlight facial features and soften them.

In addition, it is an ideal must to carry in summerbeing a fringe carefree, easy to comb and, above all, an excellent way to wear a look change without subjecting your hair to major procedures.



Photo: Pinterest

Mini

The fringe mini has been brought back to the game by the top model Bella Hadid, who to wear a Y2K look has chosen to wear a mane accompanied by a micro fringe, which goes above the eyebrows and is considered one of the most difficult to use, because it requires great perseverance, as well as cutting it frequently.



Photo: Instagram @bellahadid

drape bangs

If you are looking for an easy, fast and effective way to rejuvenate, a fringe drape bang is key to achieving it without much effort. East fringe looks like the favorite summer being long and being able to pass as the first layer of the hairwhich makes this an excellent option for contouring the face.

It is ideal to carry with hair collected, an excellent option for hot days.



Photo: Pinterest

Right

The bangs straight have been one of the most used thanks to the fact that they can balance the face, soften facial features and make you look a mane modern and stylish that goes perfect with the season.

In addition, it is an excellent alternative for long faces, since they help to shorten and harmonize in a natural way.



Photo: Instagram @mariapedraza_

Parisian

The fringe with Parisian style is the ideal option to renew your looksince it is a fringe long and paraded that you can wear to accompany a romantic style. You can wear it with wavy or straight hair, as it adapts to any style and Lily Collins confirms it.



Photo: Instagram @lilyjcollins

