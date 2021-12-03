FRITZ! DECT 500, new intelligent LED lamp with colored and white light from AVM

FRITZ! DECT 500 the new intelligent LED lamp from AVM. The FRITZ! DECT 500 lamp compatible with the took E27, currently very widespread, and connects with great ease to the local network FRITZ! at the push of a button. We are talking about a lamp that allows you to choose between a wide range of colors and a white light in different degrees of heat. In addition, thanks to the intelligent control of the lighting, it is possible to adjust the brightness thus adapting it to any situation.

FRITZ! DECT 500: the lamp that connects to the local network FRITZ!

The FRITZ! DECT 500 lamp can be managed in various ways: by setting a time program, via the FRITZ! Fon or through FRITZ! OS (starting from version 7.20). Furthermore, FRITZ! App Smart Home allows you to remotely manage the devices connected to the network: a real control center for the Smart Home. In this way, the color change or dimmable light can be managed via the app. The lamp guarantees a color temperature of 2700 K, and of 9 W, 806 lumens.

The AVM lamp manages automatic or manual switching on and off, guaranteeing automatic updates with new features. In addition, it adheres to the DECT ULE wireless standard (via each FRITZ! Box with DECT base). FRITZ! DECT 500 available at the suggested retail price of 39.99 including VAT.