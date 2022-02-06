Friuli Venezia Giulia allows the hiring of nurses with unrecognized qualifications to fill the staff shortages

The regional council of the Fvg has approved a resolution that allows the temporary employment of professionals with a qualification not recognized by the Ministry

The request has been made for some time, dictated by the emergency situation and by necessity: the regional council approved a resolution that introduces some exceptions to the rules on the recognition of professional health qualifications.

“The emergency decree allows us to deploy the tools necessary to face the structural and serious shortage of human resources. In this way we can ensure the provision of services falling within the essential levels of assistance “.

This was stated by the deputy governor with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi. “This provision – Riccardi explains – approves those operational guidelines that put public health structures, private or accredited ones, social and health structures accredited and affiliated with the Regional Health Service in the conditions of being able to temporarily hire health personnel in possession of a qualification not recognized by the Ministry of Health “.

The resolution

In particular, the resolution provides for the employment of health professionals also among citizens of countries not belonging to the European Union as long as they hold a residence permit that allows them to carry out work, who have a qualification obtained within the EU or enrolled in a professional association or register of the country of origin. It is also contemplated the possibility of using personnel with a qualification obtained in a country not belonging to the European Union with sworn translation into Italian, enrollment in a professional order or register of the country of origin, always with sworn translation, and the declaration of value issued by the Italian diplomatic or consular authority present in the country where the qualification was issued, aimed at verifying that the latter fully complies with EU directives. “We are convinced that this tool provided by the emergency decree can provide an adequate response to the serious shortage of personnel, thus strengthening the assistance activity in the Friuli Venezia Giulia area”, concludes Riccardi.

