Friulian show at Mazzarri’s house

Cioffi’s team dominates and passes to Unipol Domus thanks to goals from Deulofeu (brace), Makengo and Molina: the Sardinians remain penultimate

Udinese unleashed on the eighteenth day of Serie A: the bianconeri dominate at Unipol Domus and overwhelm the Cagliari of Mazzarri, more and more penultimate in the standings. Friulani ahead after 4 ‘with Makengo, then Deulofeu doubles on a free kick in the 45th minute. In the recovery, Molina signs the trio at 50 ‘, the Sardinians remain in ten for the red a Marin and the guests drop the poker with another amazing goal from Deulofeu, who scores the brace.

THE MATCH

The desolation after the closing of the match by Maresca, the whistles of the Unipol Domus against a Cagliari deeper and deeper in the Serie A standings: this is the most powerful image of the evening advance of the eighteenth day, which sees Udinese dominate and win with full merit by 4-0 at the home of the team Mazzarri. The 0-0 lasts just 3 minutes, then the Sardinians make a mistake in the exit with Godin and Udogie serves Makengo, which controls and tip beats Cragno signing the Juventus advantage. The hosts try to react immediately, but Silvestri is phenomenal in rejecting Pavoletti’s right from close range. Shortly before the interval, the Friulians find the doubling: Dalbert chases Makengo and lands him, remedying the yellow card and causing the punishment masterfully transformed by Deulofeu, who signs the 2-0 at 45 ‘leaving Cragno motionless.

Mazzarri tries to upset the team in the second half by inserting Keita, Caceres and Lykogiannis instead of Nandez, Carboni and Dalbert. At 50 ‘, however, the guests find the trio with the sensational right of Molina, which from the edge of the area starts a razor that strikes Cragno: 3-0 and the game is over. The situation worsens further in the 66th minute when Marin, already warned, intervenes on Makengo and remedies the second yellow, leaving the rossoblù in ten. Udinese took advantage immediately and found the 4-0 three minutes later: still scoring Deulofeu, that with a fabulous right turn that ends at the intersection of the poles signs the poker. The bianconeri do not stop and touch the hand with Soppy, who took the place of Molina. It ends 4-0 and without recovery for a disconsolate Mazzarri, helpless in the face of the collapse of his Cagliari and the delirium of Udinese, which rises to 20 points and stretches right over the Sardinians and Genoa, at 10 in the relegation area.

REPORT CARDS

Godin 5 – He does not show all his experience, on the contrary: he makes a mistake in coming out on the occasion of the 0-1.

Marin 4.5 – He closes a bad evening in the median with two yellow cards that will also make him miss Juventus.

Pavoletti 6 – One of the few to fight and touch the goal: but Silvestri is careful.

Makengo 7.5 – Splits the game with the net in the 4 ‘, then dominates in midfield: it also causes the punishment of doubling and the red to Marin.

Molina 7 – Virtually closes the games with a powerful right in the corner that is worth three of a kind.

Deulofeu 8 – Amazing double: perfect free kick and right at the crossroads that stretch Cagliari. Uncontainable.

THE TABLE

CAGLIARI-UDINESE 0-4

Cagliari (3-5-2): Cragno 6; Ceppitelli 5.5 (25 ‘st Zappa 6), Godin 5, Carboni 5 (1’ st Caceres 5.5); Bellanova 5.5, Nandez 5 (1 ‘st Keita 5.5), Marin 4.5, Grassi 5.5, Dalbert 5 (1’ st Lykogiannis 5.5); Pavoletti 6 (25 ‘st Deiola 6), Joao Pedro 6. Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Altare, Pereiro, Oliva, Faragò, Obert. Coach: Mazzarri 4.5

Udinese (3-5-2); Silvestri 6.5; Becao 6.5, Nuytinck 6.5, Samir 6; Molina 7 (36 ‘st Soppy 6), Arslan 6,5 (30’ st Jajalo 6), Walace 6, Makengo 7,5, Udogie 6,5 (36 ‘st Zeegelaar 6); Beto 6 (42 ‘st Samardzic sv), Deulofeu 8 (30’ st Pussetto 6). Available: Padelli, Carnelos, Perez, Nestorovski, Forestieri, De Maio. Coach: Cioffi 7

Referee: Maresca

Markers: 4 ‘Makengo, 45’ and 24 ‘st Deulofeu, 5’ st Molina

Ammonites: Marin (C), Dalbert (C), Deulofeu (U), Bellanova (C), Becao (U)

Expelled: at 66 ‘Marin (C) for the sum of yellow cards

THE STATISTICS

Udinese achieved an away success in Serie A with at least four margin goals for the first time since March 2011, also in that case in Cagliari.

Gerard Deulofeu scored his first double in Serie A (six goals in this league): in the five major European leagues, he did better only in 2018/19 with the Watford shirt in the Premier League. (10 goals)

Gerard Deulofeu has scored 33 goals in the five major European leagues, his first goal this evening being his first as a direct free-kick.

Jean-Victor Makengo’s goal was Cagliari’s fastest in Serie A since July 2020, made by Okaka with the Udinese shirt.

Jean-Victor Makengo is the first French player to score a goal with Udinese in Serie A since Sebastien De Maio in May 2019, also in that case against Cagliari.

Nahuel Molina scored the third league goal; exceeded the personal best of last season (two). Among the defenders, only Domenico Criscito (five) and Juan Cuadrado (four) have scored more goals than him in the current Serie A.

Destiny Udogie is the third Italian player born after 1/1/2002 to have served an assist in Serie A after Riccardo Calafiori and Brian Oddei.

Cagliari have conceded 38 goals after their first 18 games in this league: at this point of the season in Serie A, they only did worse in 2016/17 (42 goals conceded).

Cagliari are the team that has conceded the most direct free-kick goals in the five major European championships 2021/22 (four).

Nahuel Molina and Tolgay Arslan played their 50th match with Udinese in all competitions.