From 0 to 100% battery in 15 minutes: Xiaomi’s latest crazy project

In the course of 2022, Xiaomi could launch a new smartphone on the market that recharges completely in just 15 minutes

Xiaomi is on everyone’s lips. At the end of last year, the Chinese company launched the new series on the market Xiaomi 12 available in three variants. We continue to discuss a possible fourth version of the device, despite the denials of the last few days.

But that’s not all, because there are also non-flagship devices that will see the light in 2022: we are talking about Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge. The two models have almost identical technical specifications, with one big difference: fast charging. The second version should even go from 0 to 100% in just … 15 minutes!

Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge, here’s what we know

With the new year, Xiaomi is also preparing to launch two new non-top-of-the-range models. In addition to super fast charging, the 11i Hypercharge will boast a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD display, with 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling. Powered by SoC MediaTek Dimensity 920, should arrive on the market with a maximum of 8 GB of RAM. In terms of storage, however, we are talking about 128 GB expandable up to 1 TB with microSD.

Speaking instead of the photographic sector, there will be one triple configuration with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-ride lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, however, there will be a 16MP selfie. As already mentioned, however, the real feature concerns fast charging. Present a 4500 mAh lithium polymer battery, with support up to 120W. The same goes for the 11i, which will have a 5,160 mAh battery but with maximum support that reaches 67 W. It is still not clear if and when the Chinese company will decide to launch the two models. globally.