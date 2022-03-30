From 1 April 2022 the rules for transport change

NEW RULES – March 31, 2022 is a date to be marked in red on the calendar: that day, in fact, the state of emergency ends in Italy introduced more than two years ago due to Covid and with it part of the restrictions that were introduced to stop the pandemic. Starting the next day, Friday April 1st, in fact, the number of situations in which it will be necessary to be in possession of the Super Green Pass will decrease, the one that is granted only with a certificate of recovery and vaccine. And among these there are also the transport.

WHAT THE NEW DECREE PROVIDES FOR – Until now to travel on buses, subways, trams and all other means of local public transport it was necessary to have the Super Green Pass, which will no longer happen from April 1st. However, starting from next month it will still be essential to wear the FFP2 mask. Those who travel on planes, ships, ferries, trains and long-distance buses, on the other hand, need the basic Green Pass (the negative result swab to which they have undergone in the previous 48 hours is also valid) + FFP2 mask.

STOP TO THE COLOR BAND SYSTEM – However, the changes in effect starting from 1 April do not end here. In fact, the color band system which has limited travel and many activities for more than two years now. The only prohibition that will need to be respected concerns the Covid positives, which will have to respect the isolation period until the swab gives a negative result.

MASK – Who, on the other hand, has had close contact with one person who has been infected he will simply have to wear FFP2 masks, indoors or in the presence of crowds, until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact with the positive person. On the other hand, undergoing the rapid or molecular swab will become indispensable only if the first symptoms typical of the Coronavirus appear.

FROM 1 MAY – Starting from 1 MayInstead, the basic and enhanced Green Pass will no longer be needed anywhere. The only exception is given by visits to the hospital and RSA, where green certification will be required (the negative swab is not valid) until 31 December 2022. When there will no longer be the obligation to wear indoor masks it will no longer even be mandatory to do so even by car in the presence of non-cohabiting people (compliance with the distance of one meter will no longer be required).