from 1 April from 15 to at least 22 euros

Letter from the President of Federfarma Napoli Riccardo Iorio to all pharmacies: “Invitation to keep the maximum price of 15 euros so as not to burden families”

Expires tomorrow, April 1, 2022, the convention for antigenic swabs for Covid19 in Pharmacy at controlled prices of up to 15 euros for adults and 8 euros for children aged 12 to 18. In fact, simultaneously with the end of the state of emergency for the Coronavirus, the memorandum of understanding signed with the pharmacy organizations also lapses. The first consequence is that the prices for tampons will increase for children between the ages of 12 and 18 who currently paid 8 euros, and who will now pay at least 15 euros or more, given that the differentiation of the prices of tampons between adults falls. and guys. For vaccinations, however, nothing will change, even if at the moment it is a fairly residual activity in the pharmacy.

Letter from President Federfarma to pharmacies: “Do not increase prices”

Just to avoid a steep rise in prices, the president of Federfarma Naples, Riccardo Maria Iorio yesterday, March 30, 2022, he sent a letter to all pharmacies in the province of Naples, asking them to still maintain the maximum price of 15 euros.

Here is the letter:

