from 1 April new rules

Farewell to quarantine. The decree approved by the Draghi government on March 17 last, indicating the schedule for the easing of anti-Covid restrictions in view of the return to normality, everything changes also with regard to the Covid quarantine (here all the news with the relative dates).

But be careful: only the rules change for those who have had contact with a positive, not the obligation of isolation for those who are positive.

What is meant by “contact” and “close contact”

A contact of a Covid case is any person exposed to a probable or confirmed case of Covid within a period of time ranging from 48 hours before the onset of symptoms up to 14 days after or until the time of diagnosis and case isolation.

If the case does not show symptoms, contact is defined as a person who has had contact with the positive case in a period of time ranging from 48 hours before the collection of the sample that led to the confirmation and up to 14 days after or up to the moment. of the diagnosis and isolation of the case.

The “Close contact” (high risk exposure) of a probable or confirmed case is defined as:

a person living in the same house as a positive case

a person who has had direct physical contact with a Covid case (e.g. handshake)

a person who has had unprotected direct contact with secretions from a positive case (e.g. touching used paper handkerchiefs with bare hands)

a person who has had direct contact (face to face) with a Covid case, at a distance of less than 2 meters and at least 15 minutes

a person who has been in an enclosed environment (e.g. classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) with a positive case in the absence of personal protective equipment

a healthcare worker or other person providing direct assistance to a positive case or laboratory personnel handling samples of a positive case without the use of the recommended personal protective equipment or through the use of unsuitable PPE

a person who has traveled seated on a train, plane or any other means of transport within 2 places in any direction with respect to a Covid case (the travel companions and the personnel assigned to the section of the plane / train where the case are also close contacts index was sitting).

Covid quarantine eliminated from April 1st: how it works

The novelty of the new decree is that from 1 April the same rules will apply for all on quarantine, without distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Goodbye quarantines, therefore, even for the stubborn (few) no vaxes still in circulation (here the new symptoms discovered and here how Covid modifies the brain).

During the announcement, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, together with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said that “with this provision we are also exceeding the quarantines for contact” with a positive for Covid-19. The contact quarantines had already been exceeded for the vaccinated population, now “we exceed them for all Italians”.

Therefore, only those who are positive for the virus will remain in isolation. It means that only those who have contracted the virus will have to remain isolated at home.

So what to do if you have come into contact with a positive, even a cohabiting family member? Anyone who has had contact with a positive person, even close contact, he will have to apply for himself the so-called self-monitoring regime for 10 days.

In practice, anyone who has come into contact with a positive will have to carry the FFP2 mask for 10 days. And the tampon? You will need to undergo a test, rapid or molecular, only in case of symptoms.

Covid quarantine at school: the new rules from 1 April

As before, the rules that will apply at school are different. From April 1st, here’s how they change.

Kindergartens

In the presence of at least 4 cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers and educators (and possibly children over 6 years of age) use the FFP2 masks for 10 days from the last contact with a subject. positive

in case of onset of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular test or a do-it-yourself swab should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, middle and high schools

In the presence of at least 4 cases of positivity among the students, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for the students who are over 6 years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for 10 days from the last contact with a positive subject.

in case of onset of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular test or a do-it-yourself swab must be carried out, with self-certification.

Dad

Pupils in primary, middle and high schools, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil.

Readmission to class is subject only to the demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigenic swab with negative result.

Travel to and from abroad

As for the travel to and from abroad, with the order of the Minister of Health of 22 February 2022, which produces effects from 1 to 31 March 2022, the restrictions on travel envisaged by the previous ordinances cease to apply. Barring new provisions, these rules could also be eliminated after 31 March, but nothing is known about it yet.

Entry into Italy is now allowed from all countries, even outside Europe, but under certain conditions. Let’s see them in detail:

presentation to the airline at the time of boarding the digital Passenger Locator Form by viewing from a smartphone or in paper version

by viewing from a smartphone or in paper version presentation to the airline upon boarding green pass or other certification officially recognized as equivalent. These are the certifications of vaccination, cured or carrying out a rapid or molecular antigen test.

The measure of the forty at the address indicated in the digital Passenger Locator Form is for a period of 5 days and it applies only in case of non-presentation of the green passWith the’obligation to undergo a molecular or antigen testcarried out by means of a swab, at the end of the 5 days.

These conditions do not apply to travel to and from the Republic of San Marino and the Vatican City State. The exclusions already envisaged for traveling personnel, the crew of means of transport, cross-border workers, students for weekly journeys and for journeys with private vehicles for less than 36 hours or 48 hours also remain in force.

Children under the age of 6 are exempt from carrying out the molecular or antigen test.

For detailed information on the regulations on travel to / from abroad, also adopted by the various countries towards Italian citizens, please refer to the Viaggiare Sicuri website of the Crisis Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.