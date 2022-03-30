From 1 April stop to the state of emergency: the obligation to green pass is reduced, isolation only for positives, teleworking continues – Chronicle

TRENTO. With the end of the state of emergency, some covid rules will be lightened from 1 April.

We rely on the scenario made less worrying by vaccines, ad hoc drugs and perhaps less aggressive variants, in a phase in which, however, the pandemic in Italy is again registering a recovery in cases and hospitalizations

A stop to green passes and masks is also expected within a few weeks: we are moving towards a new system of “coexistence” with the virus, which continues to circulate widely.

The irreducible no vax (health care excluded) are no longer left without salaryand in fact there will no longer be quarantines, replaced by self-surveillance.

From 1 April the turning point for the green pass: this is what changes It will be for everyone, and especially for those who are not vaccinated, a small revolution. From 1 April the rules on anti Covid restrictions and on the obligation of the green pass change significantly.

Here is the calendar with the various stages for overcoming the measures to combat the pandemic.

MARCH 28 – All of Italy is in the white zone. Thus ends the era of the colors of the regions.



APRIL 1st – After more than two years, Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency, consequently the Technical Scientific Committee and the structure of the Extraordinary Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo will fall: in their place there will be an ad hoc operational unit, “for the completion of the campaign. vaccination and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic “, operational until 31 December. The color system also fades, but monitoring will continue.



It will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists.

For indoor dining, at the counter or at the table, you will need the basic pass.

Stop the certificate also on buses and in general on local public transportwhere the obligation to wear masks will continue until April 30th.

Furthermore, the limit on capacities lapses from 1 April in the structures and therefore also in the stadiums – where the basic green pass will be required to access – it will be possible to occupy 100% of the seats.

Who has come into contact with a positive case for covideven if not vaccinated, he will no longer have to observe the quarantine.

In fact, only those who contracted the virus will remain in isolation (up to a negative swab to be performed after at least seven days, or ten for non vacciati), while for the others the self-surveillance regime applies for 10 days: they can go out and go to work but wearing the Ffp2 mask.

The test is scheduled at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact.

The termination of the isolation regime for positives, the provision specifies, “follows the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of Sars-CoV-2, also carried out in private centers authorized to do so. case, the transmission, also electronically, to the territorially competent prevention department of the report, with negative results, determines the termination of the isolation regime “.

The rules also change at school: only the positives will go to Dad, if the infections in the class are more than 4, lessons will still be held in the presence but everyone will have to wear the Ffp2 mask for 10 days (the surgical one is usually mandatory). The kids will be able to go back on a trip. And unvaccinated teachers will be able to go to school, but not teach.



MAY 1st – The obligation of the green pass ends almost everywhere. Until April 30 for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will still be mandatory in the basic version. The reinforced one will remain in force until April 30 for wellness centers, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events. Also via the obligation of masks in indoor places and on means of transport.



JUNE 15 – Vaccination obligations lapse for school personnel, military personnel, police and public aid officers, local police, prison administration employees and in general workers within prisons for adults and minors, personnel of the National Cybersecurity Agency.

These categories have already returned to work since 25 March (the day of the entry into force of the decree) with the basic Green pass by making the antigenic swab every two days. The vaccine obligation will remain in force beyond this date only for healthcare personnel and RSA.

JUNE 30TH – This is the deadline set for returning to the office in the private sphere. Until that date there will be the possibility of resorting to so-called ‘agile work’ in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and employee.

DECEMBER 31st – It’s the last deadline on the calendar. Until then the vaccine obligation for healthcare and RSA personnel will remain in force. And visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the super green pass.