from 1 April Super Green pass stop for outdoor venues

The virus is still there, but these are manageable numbers The government is therefore preparing for the reopening and drafting a road map that gradually deactivates the restrictions, with the utmost caution given that, despite the headlines of the newspapers are focused on the war in Ukraine, the virus is still there. The Rt index has in fact risen and is close to 1, driven by the new cases, especially in the South, and by the three sub-variants of Omicron. But as Costa explained, “fortunately we are facing manageable numbers and the pressure on hospitals is absolutely under control”. The undersecretary of health, Pier Paolo Sileri, also confirmed it, in the M5s quota, that it is “an increase in infections that is not significant”, in fact hospitalizations are still decreasing. “The situation is frankly under control.”

Stop the compulsory vaccination over 50 in June If in April you can eat or drink outdoors without having to show the green certification, for the vaccination obligation for over 50s you will have to wait a few months. “The obligation will remain until June 15”, observed the undersecretary in the Pd quota. “There is an evaluation that we are making, on which I personally agree, to transform, before June 15, the reinforced Green pass into a basic Green pass, this would allow many citizens to return to work obviously taking a swab every two days. There is still no precise date – he added -, but the hypothesis is to bring forward the date of June 15th “.

“Masks indoors? Off to Easter” On the masks indoors, Undersecretary Sileri hypothesized that they can be removed even before Easter, but it will always depend on the curve. “I said that the indoor masks can be removed before Easter, but beware: this measure will also have to be modulated according to the circulation of the virus”, he told Morning Five.

The next step: we eliminate the distance, then the mask indoors “I already have the future steps in mind: we eliminate the distance, then we eliminate the mask even indoors and progressively we also lighten the Green pass starting from the lightening of the strengthened one for jobs – stressed Sileri -. When to do everything This? Depending on the circulation of the virus. Then an extra week or two more weeks doesn’t change much, the important thing is to give direction “.