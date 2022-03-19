from 1 May end of the obligation – Corriere.it

Of Fiorenza Sarzanini

Smart working extended until June 30, stadium capacity at 100%, Dad only for positives in the classroom and over 50s at work even without a vaccine: here are the news in the new decree of March 17 on Covid rules approved by the Council of Ministers

Italy reopens and from 1 April it returns all in white. There will be no more divisions of the Regions by colors, though will remain the daily bulletinthe CTS will not meet again. Until April 30th in some places the green pass remains indoors, but from 1 May the green certification will no longer be needed.

Smart working extended until the end of June From 1 April even those over 50 will be able to return to work without respecting the obligation to be vaccinated expected until June 15th. They will have to have a negative buffer antigenic (valid for 48 hours) or molecular (valid for 72 hours). They will risk the € 100 finebut not suspension from work. Until December 31, the vaccination obligation remains for health personnel and for those working in the RSA. Who does not respect him suspended from functions and salary. The possibility of smart working without an individual agreement remains until June 30, 2022.

Different rules for Italians and tourists in restaurants From 1 April to 30 April you can enter without a green pass in outdoor restaurants and bars, outdoor parties, ceremonies, hotels and accommodation facilities. From 1 to 15 April you enter with the reinforced green pass (which is valid for 6 months for those with less than three doses and has an unlimited expiry date for those with three doses) in restaurants and bars indoors for table and counter service. Foreign tourists enter with the basic green pass. From the 15th also the Italians enter with the base. The green pass is not required for hotel guests who go to the internal restaurants and bars. From May 1st there will be no obligation.

For public transport and air, the Ffp2 remains mandatory From 1 to 30 April to get on buses, subways, trams and all other means of local public transport no longer need the green pass. You will need to wear the Ffp2 mask. From May 1st there will be no more obligations. From 1 to 30 April to take airplanes, trains and ships at least the basic green pass must be shown (obtained with an antigen test valid for 48 hours or a molecular test valid for 72 hours). The Ffp2 mask must be worn. From 1 May there will be no more obligations.

Stadiums and discos, the capacity returns to 100% From 1 April for outdoor and indoor stadiums and discos it returns to the capacity of 100%. From 1st to 30th April for outdoor stadiumsmuseums and exhibitions, outdoor shows

you do not need the green pass. From 1 to 30 April the reinforced green pass (valid for six months for those vaccinated with two doses and with unlimited expiration for those vaccinated with three doses) for cinemas, theaters and indoor parties. From May 1st there will be no restrictions

tion.

Free access to the shops, to the swimming pool with the certificate From 1 to 30 April no green pass for shops, hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, public offices, banks, outdoor sports also in clubs, spas, festivals and fairs, educational centers for children. From 1st to 30th April serve the reinforced green passor to enter:

– gyms, indoor swimming pools, to practice team and contact sports, enter the changing rooms.

– enter game rooms, bingo and casinos.

From May 1st there will be no more obligations.

Contacts with the infected, no more quarantine In schools of childhood with four positive cases the lessons are in attendance, but teachers, educators and children over 6 years old must wear the Ffp2 mask for ten days from the last contact.

In schools primary, secondary first degree, upper secondary and vocational education and training system with four positive cases, the lessons continue in person but anyone over 6 must wear Ffp2 masks for ten days since last contact. The positives follow the school activity in Dad and can re-enter the class with a negative rapid or molecular antigen test.

The indoor mask Where surgical is not enough Outdoors you continue to be without a mask unless there are particularly crowded situations. Until April 30th Instead, you will have to wear the mask in all places indoors. The mask must be of a surgical type but remains in some places until April 30th the obligation to wear the Ffp2: – Concerts and stadiums – Sports halls – Cinemas and theaters – Local and long-distance means of transport – Cable cars in the ski lifts.