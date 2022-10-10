Entertainment from 10 to 16 October 2022

Halloween month and we already know what that means. Terror is taking over our daily lives and also the main video on demand platforms, increasingly focused on this subject. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is released this week on HBO Max, which runs from October 10 to 16, 2022 and that adds eight novelties, with some of them very interesting. We recommend two before giving way to the complete list of titles that arrive at the service over the next seven days. Poltergeist – October 11 Nothing better to warm up for Halloween than with one of the movies from most iconic horror of history We talked about Poltergeist, the girl movie and television. In it, an American family moves to a new house, but their happiness is cut short when a series of paranormal events unexplained. Little Women – October 16 From the hand of Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Barbie), this classic of literature got a new film adaptation in 2019. With Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh at the head of the cast, Little Women tells us the story of four teenage sisters in the 19th century United States that they must learn to deal with their artistic vocations, love and family ties. Summary of The House of the Dragon 1×07 All the premieres this week on HBO Max Oh Hell! T1 (10/10)

Poltergeists (10/11)

Avenue 5 T2 (11/10)

Eagleheart T3 (10/12)

The Aviator (10/12)

Just One Time (10/14)

Ad Astra (10/14)

Little Women (10/16)

