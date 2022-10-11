from 10 to 16 October 2022
This week will conclude the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but the truth is that the video on demand platform of amazon He also has other premieres on his hands. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, running from October 10 to 16, 2022 and that adds only two novelties, although both are interesting and recent. We talk about them in depth below so you know what they are and what you can expect from them if you haven’t seen them yet.
Cyrano – October 11
17th century French novelist and playwright Cyrano de Bergerac It had a film adaptation again last year 2021, this time with Joe Wright (Pride and Prejudice, Black Mirror) directing and with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) in the leading role. It is a new approach to the classic story but now in the form of a musical, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best costume.
The Lost City – October 14
a writer of adventure romance novel she is kidnapped by an eccentric rich man in search of a treasure. To rescue her, she will have the help of the one who has always been the model that has inspired her novels, but who now has the opportunity to show that he can also be an adventurer in real life. Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel RadcliffeThe Lost City arrives on Prime Video a few months after its theatrical release.
All the premieres this week on Prime Video
- Cyrano (10/11)
- The Lost City (10/14)
