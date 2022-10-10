from 10 to 16 October 2022
She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka and Andor, the new Marvel and Star Wars respectively, are still broadcast on Disney+, but the video on demand platform has many other things on the way. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney+, which runs from October 10 to 16, 2022 and that adds four novelties. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list of titles that will be incorporated into the service in the next seven days. Spoiler alert: if you’re a fan of crime plays, you’re in luck.
Grimcutty: Relentless Killer – October 12
This horror movie centers on a fictional internet meme known as Grimcutty who sets off alarm bells from parents, who believe he encourages their children to harm themselves. When a real life version of Grimcutty attacks a teenage girlher parents believe that she is the one who is hurting herself.
Candy: Murder in Texas – October 12
Five-episode miniseries starring Jessica Biel which takes us to Texas in the 1980s. There, the killer candy montgomery stalks his victim, Betty Gore, in a true story now brought to the small screen. Just over four hours of intense and mysterious footage perfect for this time of year.
All the premieres this week on Disney +
- Grimcutty: Relentless Assassin (10/12)
- Candy: Murder in Texas (10/12)
- Mr. S2 (10/12)
- Rosaline (10/14)
