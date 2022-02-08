“From 11 February stop to outdoor masks throughout Italy”

“We must give positive messages – explained Costa -. For two years our citizens have respected rules and restrictions and have joined the vaccination campaign en masse”. However, the decision to drop the obligation of outdoor masks, he specified, “does not mean abandoning caution”.

“State of emergency will not be extended” Speaking to Tagada on La7, the undersecretary then announced that “the state of emergency will not be extended beyond March 31”. “The government’s objective is this – he added – I certainly believe that there will be the conditions not to extend it”.

“Go on with the boosters, then off to the easing of restrictions” “The Green pass – explained Costa – was very useful as a means of encouraging vaccination, now we must bear in mind that it is essential to administer the third dose, because it is the one that protects us the most from the serious consequences of the disease. In our country about 48 millions of citizens are vaccinated and 35 million have received the booster dose: this means that we still have about 12-13 million doses to administer. If we continue at the rate of 400 thousand doses per day, by mid-March we will have completed the booster dose at 49 million. From there, a new phase will certainly begin and, as we have gradually introduced the restrictions, we will gradually begin the easing of the measures “.