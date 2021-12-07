from 13 December Invitalia reopens the application

Business Fund in difficulty: from 13 December it will be possible to apply to Invitalia to access the business support fund temporarily in trouble because ofCoronavirus emergency.

The Ministry of Economic Development announced the reopening of online counters to request access to the GID fund from 400 million euros, instituted with art. 37 of Support Decree.

Beneficiaries will have access to subsidized loans, repayable in 5 years, useful for relaunching the business. They can be used for the staff Price, to carry out productive investments or how operating capital to be used for “normal business activity”.

To get them, the companies that apply must have a number equal to or greater than 250 employees, or they must have a turnover exceeding 50 million it’s a budget over 43 million. Companies in extraordinary administration.

Fund for companies in difficulty: Invitalia branches reopened from 13 December 2021

It will be possible to apply for access to the Fund for companies in difficulty from 12 noon on 12 December 2021, until to 11:59 am on April 29, 2022.

Invitalia will evaluate the applications based on the order of arrival, up to when the funds run out. To obtain the benefits, it is necessary to apply electronically on the Invitalia website.

You will be able to access using only one of the digital identities (SPID, Electronic Identity Card or the National Services Card). In addition, the digital signature the legal representative of the company, together with the company’s Certified Electronic Mail (PEC).

All the forms to be filled in can be found on the specific page of the Invitalia website. While here you can find the user manual with useful information to fill out the request.

From the end of the terms, on 29 April 2022, the 60 days of preliminary investigation that will serve to analyze the requests. Invitalia plans to adopt the admission resolutions to obtain funding from June 30, 2022.

The disbursement of the loan it will take place in the next step, after the beneficiaries who have received the communication from Invitalia have completed the documents necessary to stipulate the loan agreement.

Fund for companies in difficulty: the characteristics of subsidized loans

The GID fund gives subsidized loans, repayable in 5 years, aimed at supporting large companies in difficulty.

The subsidized rate changes with the passage of time: it is equal to 0.10 percent the first year, at 0.55 percent for the second and third year, to then get to the1.55 percent for the quantum and fifth year.

The total amount of the loan cannot exceed 30 million euros. The maximum amount of the loan, on the other hand, it cannot exceed the following requirements:

cannot be greater than the 25 percent of turnover total 2019;

total 2019; it cannot be higher double the wage bill of 2019 or the last financial year available.

For what concern reimbursement of the loan, it must take place “Starting from 12 months following the first (or only) disbursement, with an amortization plan in constant half-yearly and deferred installments to 31 May and 30 November of each year”, As can be read on the dedicated page of the Invitalia website.

MISE Fund Companies in difficulty: what can be financed and what cannot

The FAQ regarding the Fund for Companies in Difficulty clarifies which interventions can be financed from the Fund and which, on the other hand, are excluded.

Generally, companies can use the funding to secure continuity and recovery of production plants and entrepreneurial activities.

The beneficiaries of the loans will be able to use the funds to:

realize or complete productive investments ;

; to cover the staff Price ;

; working capital useful for carrying out the normal business of the company.

However, it is not possible to use the Fund’s money to:

the early repayment of other loans , or repayment of past due liabilities;

, or repayment of past due liabilities; the creation of separate assets ;

; to make loans to other Group companies ;

; to pay current or previous taxes and duties.

Fund for companies in difficulty: access requirements

To obtain funding from the GID fund, the applicant companies must be in a position to economic difficulty, caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. By this we mean:

the presence of inadequate prospective cash flows to comply with the obligations of the company in difficulty;

to comply with the obligations of the company in difficulty; a “Difficult situation” arose after December 31, 2019, based on the provisions of art. 2 point 18 of EU regulation no. 651/2014.

In addition to completing the application with the required forms, the companies must submit a Business Plan, which must contain the following information:

there corporate structure of the applicant company, with “ particular reference to entrepreneurial skills “;

of the applicant company, with “ “; the situation of temporary financial difficulty outstanding;

outstanding; the actions that are intended to be implemented to support the resumption or continuity of the business, so as to “ in order to restore profitability in the medium term and allow the repayment of the Fund’s loan at maturity, as well as to reduce the employment impacts associated with the situation of temporary financial difficulty “;

“; the needs and expected times to carry out resumption actions;

to carry out resumption actions; further actions that the company wants to carry out in the event of a possible transaction corporate restructuring.

To be valid, the Plan must be certified and digitally signed by professionals with the requirements for enrollment in the relevant Register.

Beneficiaries are required to open a dedicated current account, and provide a periodic reporting, to verify the legitimate use of the funds.