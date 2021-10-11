From 14 to 24 October the Rome Film Fest

The 16th edition of the Rome Film Festival is about to start. The event will take place from 14 to 24 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, in viale De Coubertin and in other places in the city.

Two great faces of international cinema will be the “godmother” and “godfather” at the event: Uma Thurman and Johnny Depp.

Uma Thurman will be the face of the Festival, protagonist of the official image of the XVI edition and will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, will be the guest of “Alice nella città”, now in its 19th edition and will present Puffins. It is an animated web series to which the famous actor has given voice and somatic traits for the curious and likeable character of Johnny Puff.

Renzo Piano’s structure will be the central point of the event, a real nerve center, where screenings, meetings, events, exhibitions, installations, retrospectives, restorations, tributes to great personalities who have made the history of cinema will be held. The public will have numerous rooms available to attend the numerous events on the bill and even a virtual room to follow part of the program on demand.

The 1,300 square meters of the avenue leading to the Cavea will become one of the most impressive and illustrious red carpets in the world. There will be close encounters with actors and authors of Italian and international culture. A rich program of events will be proposed, which includes films, TV series and biopics. On the program 23 films, a material offered that will range in every cinematographic field, from independent cinema, genre production, the work of well-known authors, emerging directors, research, experimentation, visual art and documentaries.

Lifetime Achievement Awards to Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton. Among the Roman locations that will host sections of the event there will be the MAXXI, the Casa del Cinema, Palazzo Merulana, the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma and other prestigious places in the city. The event is produced by the Cinema per Roma Foundation and is promoted by Roma Capitale, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture of Rome, the Lazio Region, the Musica per Roma Foundation, Cinecittà.