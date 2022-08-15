Entertainment from 15 to 21 August 2022

We have passed the middle of the month of August, but the premieres do not stop at the main video on demand platforms, where for another week we will find titles for all tastes. In that sense, today we are talking about everything that is new this week on Netflix, running from August 15 to 21, 2022 and that adds sixteen new contents between films, series and documentaries, many of them original. Below we recommend two of the most outstanding premieres of the next seven days before giving way to the complete list. Soul – August 19 The spanish productions They continue to be one of the main strengths of the Netflix catalog and Alma is the new series that lands on the platform following this line. The episodic fiction, framed in the thriller and fantasy genre and made up of nine chapters, tells us the story of a young woman who has a bus accident in which almost all his companions die. She survives, but her amnesia and night visions begin to complicate her life. Duality – August 19 Starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt BomerDuality presents us with the story of Leni and Gina, two identical twins that since they were little they have exchanged their lives in secret until they have a double life as adults. However, the whole situation becomes chaotic when one of them disappears and forces the other to fulfill both lives at the same time that she tries to discover the whereabouts of her sister. Hunter X Hunter is coming to Netflix very soon All the premieres of this week on Netflix Wild River (08/16)

Secrets of sport: The girlfriend that did not exist (08/16)

Nothing suspicious (08/17)

Where there was fire (08/17)

My two lives (08/17)

Royalteen: The Heir (08/17)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe S3 (08/18)

Tekken: Lineage (08/18)

In the mind of a cat (08/18)

Makeup Artists S4 (08/19)

Soul (08/19)

The Cuphead Series! Q2 (08/19)

Duality (08/19)

Cleo (08/19)

365 more days (08/19)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge (08/20)

