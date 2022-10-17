Entertainment from 17 to 23 October 2022

Summer is history, autumn has come into our lives and Halloween is approaching. That is why the video on demand platforms are increasingly at higher revolutions bringing premieres for all tastes. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, which runs from October 17 to 23, 2022 and that adds almost twenty novelties. We recommend two of the most interesting before giving way to the complete list of premieres for the next seven days, which include movies, series and documentaries, many of them original. Us – October 17 the acclaimed director jordan peele He returned to the fray after the successful Let me go out with Us, which today is incorporated into the Netflix catalog. Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Nosotros tells us about a woman who travels with her family to her childhood home to spend a summer vacation. After spending a fantastic day they return to the house and meet some mysterious and terrifying figures. From scratch – October 21 A new Netflix original miniseries lands this week on the video on demand platform to satisfy fans of romantic stories. In this case, From scratch tells us about amy and flax and how their love story is forged inspired by some famous memoirs published at the time in the New York Times. The series features Zoë Saldana at the head of his cast. Netflix details your subscription with ads: price, date and content All the premieres of this week on Netflix Savage Nation (10/17)

We (10/17)

Once upon a rural love (10/17)

Lisa: Another Great Day (10/18)

Lissa at Nippon Budokan (10/18)

Food for Phil S6 (10/18)

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (10/18)

Love is Blind S3 (10/19)

Notre-Dame (10/19)

The Green Glove Band (10/19)

The Stranger (10/19)

The school of good and evil (10/19)

Scorpion in Love (10/20)

Barbarians S2 (10/21)

28 paranormal days (10/21)

ONI: Legend of the God of Thunder (10/21)

From scratch (10/21)

A girl of the 20th century (10/21)

Descendants (10/21)

Confessions of a “mule” in Ibiza (10/21)

The Blacklist S9 (10/23)

