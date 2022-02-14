From 17 you can request the water bonus on the Mite website

AGI – Starting from 12.00 on 17 February 2022 it will be possible to request the water bonus referred to in Ministerial Decree no. 395 of 27/9/2021 (https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2021/10/23/21A06314/sg). Please note that the bonus is recognized up to a maximum of € 1,000 for each beneficiary and can be requested only once, for a single property, for the costs actually incurred for water efficiency interventions.

Refund applications, correctly completed and accompanied by the necessary documentation, will be accepted until the available financial resources are exhausted.

Who can benefit from it

The bonus is available to adults residing in Italy, holders of property rights or other real rights, as well as personal enjoyment rights already registered at the date of submission of the application, on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or individual real estate units, who carried out, in the course of 2021, interventions to replace ceramic sanitary vessels with new reduced drain appliances and existing taps, shower heads and shower columns with new water flow limiting appliances.

The limits of the bonus

Furthermore, users are reminded that the water bonus is alternative and cannot be combinedin relation to the same items of expenditure, with other tax concessions relating to the supply, installation and installation of the same goods.

The identity of the beneficiaries, in relation to the data of the name, surname and tax code, will be ascertained through Spid, or through an Electronic Identity Card. At this link (https://www.mite.gov.it/pagina/faq-bonus-idrico-2021) the faq with the answers to the main questions.

The toll-free number

The Ministry of Ecological Transition has also made available a call center that responds to the number 800090545 for all requests for information. On Thursday, therefore, the platform will start from 12 noon: the insertion of data and attachments must be completed within 30 minutes.

In the three hours following the successful submission of the application, it will be possible to correct the data and documents already entered. Please note that the refund will be excluded if the request is incomplete of information and / or the required attachments.